PM Modi said- Make India a global hub of ‘artificial intelligence’, it can be a miracle for the world.

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized on making India a global center of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He said that many Indians are working in this direction. Hopefully we will do a lot in the coming time. Prime Minister Modi said that the 'Rise 2020' summit is a good effort to encourage discussion on Artificial Intelligence.

Prime Minister Modi said at the 'Rise 2020' summit held on Monday to discuss the role of AI in the public structure, India has recently adopted the National Education Policy. It is based on technology-based education. The e-syllabus will be developed in various regional languages ​​and dialects.

Prime Minister Modi said, "We launched 'Youth Responsible AI' program in April this year. Under this program, more than 11 thousand students of schools completed basic courses. They are now completing the construction of their AI projects. " Prime Minister Modi said that the team class of artificial intelligence with humans can prove to be a miracle for the earth. He said that in India we have experienced that technology improves transparency and service delivery.