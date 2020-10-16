PM Modi said on FAO anniversary – Central government will soon take a big decision regarding the right age of daughters’ marriage

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the recent agricultural reforms as “important” towards expanding the agricultural sector in the country and increasing the income of farmers. He also clarified that the minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement are important parts of the country’s food security, so it is natural for them to continue. Also Read – From 23 PM PM will take charge of Bihar NDA, will conduct 12 election rally, CM Nitish will also accompany

The Prime Minister said these things through a video conference on Friday at an event organized on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. On this occasion, he issued a commemorative coin of 75 rupees. Along with this, 17 bio-cultivated varieties of recently developed eight crops were also dedicated to the nation. On this occasion, PM Modi while addressing the daughters of the country said that the central government will soon change the exact age of girls' weddings. He said that work will start on this as soon as the report comes.

Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. From across the country, daughters write to me asking why concerned the concerned committee given its decision yet. I assure all daughters that as soon as the report comes, govt will act on it: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/5qna5V3lZQ
– ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

In his address, the Prime Minister said, “One Nation, One Ration Card” system has been implemented in 28 states and union territories of the country to ensure food security. Recently there have been three major agricultural reforms. These are very important steps in improving the agricultural sector of the country and increasing the income of farmers. “

He said that several steps have been taken to ensure that farmers get one and a half times the cost as minimum support price (MSP). He said that apart from giving more options to the farmers through these reforms, work has also been done to give them legal protection.

He said, “Minimum support price and government procurement are important part of the food security of the country, so it is natural for them to continue.” Referring to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), the Prime Minister said that this system has been in the country for years It is coming, which has its own identity and also its strength.

Referring to the steps taken for infrastructure development of Krishi Mandis in the last six years, he said that more than two and a half thousand crores have been invested for this.

He said, “This mandia continues, we are committed to it. Due to the lack of access to the mandis, small farmers used to sell their produce to the middlemen under compulsion. Now the market itself will reach the door of small farmers. With this, the farmer will not only get a higher price, but will also get freedom from middlemen. New avenues will also open for the youth. “

He said that to give strength to small farmers, a large network of FPOs is being prepared across the country. The work of forming Agricultural Producer Association is going on fast. Describing the waste of food grains as a big problem in India, Modi said that the amendment in the Essential Commodities Act will now change the situation.

Citing the government’s programs to provide free ration to the people during the Corona virus infection, the Prime Minister said that amid all the concerns, India has been providing free ration to about 80 crore poor for the last 7-8 months.

He said, “During this time, India has distributed food grains worth about one and a half lakh crores free to the poor.” He said that while the whole world is struggling in the transition period, the farmers of India this time last year All production records have been broken.

Modi said that today such reforms are being done continuously in India, which shows India’s commitment to global food security. He said that from the empowerment of farming and farmers to India’s food distribution system, improvements are being made one by one.