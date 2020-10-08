PM Modi said on the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan- This sadness is beyond words, I lost a priceless friend

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bihar’s tall leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described working with Ram Vilas Paswan as an incredible experience. He said that the void born in the country cannot be offset by the death of Paswan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recalled the practical intervention of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in cabinet meetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “My grief is beyond words. Zero born in the country cannot be replenished. The death of Ram Vilas Paswan is my personal loss. I lost a friend, a valuable colleague and an emotional person who ensures the dignified life of every poor person. ” Also Read – Ram Vilas Paswan: A leader who won the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’

Prime Minister Modi further said, “Ram Vilas Paswan stepped into politics through hard work and determination. As a youth leader, he opposed atrocities and attacks on democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding parliamentarian and minister, who made lasting contributions in many policy areas. ” Also Read – Chirag Paswan is saddened by the demise of Ram Vilas, sharing this photo and said- you will always be together, Miss U Papa

Prime Minister Modi said, “Working together, walking shoulder to shoulder with Paswan has been an incredible experience. His interventions during the cabinet meetings were practical. He was a genius on political knowledge, governance issues. Condolences to his family and supporters. ” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his pictures with Ram Vilas Paswan. Also Read – Air Force Day 2020: Today the 88th Foundation Day of the Indian Air Force, Hindon will show strength on the LAC amid tension