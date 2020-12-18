PM Modi said- political parties should stop misleading farmers, somewhere these special things

PM Narendra Modi addresses farmers at the ‘Kisan Kalyan’ event in Raisen of Madhya Pradesh: through video conferencing: Around 35.50 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh are being given relief amount of about 1600 crore rupees on Friday. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi while addressing the farmers through video conferencing said that this modern system that India has created in the last 5-6 years, is being discussed all over the world today. India’s agriculture, India’s farmer, can no longer live in backwardness. The modern facility available to the farmers of the big countries of the world should be provided to the farmers of India also, it cannot be delayed any longer. Also Read – This former NDA colleague said – BJP has abandoned Vajpayee’s principles

PM Modi said, I request all political parties to join hands and please keep all the credit with you. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I want ease in the lives of farmers, I want their progress and modernity in agriculture. He said, political parties should stop misleading farmers. It has been 6–7 months since the farm laws came into force. But now games are being played to pledge their political land through a web of sudden lies.

The Prime Minister said that the new laws made for farmers in the country for the past several days are very much discussed. These agricultural reforms, laws did not come overnight. For the last 20-22 years, every government has discussed it extensively. At least all organizations have discussed these.

The PM said that the farmers should seek answers from those who earlier used to write about these reforms in their manifestos, and kept collecting the votes of the farmers by talking big. But he also did not fulfill the promises written in his manifesto. Only postponing these demands, because the farmer was not his priority.

PM Modi said, PM Modi said, before every election these people talk about debt waiver. And how much is the debt waiver? Are all farmers covered by this? What has these people once thought about the small farmer who did not go to the bank, who did not take the loan?

The PM said, in a rapidly changing global scenario, India’s farmers, in the absence of facilities, become helpless due to lack of modern methods, this situation cannot be accepted. It is already too late. The work which should have been done 25-30 years ago, they are happening now.

Prime Minister Modi said, in the last 6 years, our government has worked keeping in mind the needs of farmers. There is a lot of discussion about the new laws made for farmers in the country for the past several days. These agricultural reform laws did not come overnight. For the last 20-22 years, every government has discussed it extensively. At least all organizations have discussed these.

PM Modi said, farmers of the country, farmers’ organizations, agricultural experts, agricultural economists, agricultural scientists, progressive farmers of our country have also been continuously demanding improvement in the agricultural sector.

The PM said, the farmers of the country should really ask for answers from those who first kept writing about these reforms in their manifestos, collecting the votes of the farmers, but did nothing. Only kept on avoiding these demands. And the farmer of the country kept on waiting.

The Prime Minister said, if today the old manifestos of all the political parties of the country are seen, their old statements should be heard, the letters of those who were earlier handling the country’s agricultural system, then the agricultural reforms which have taken place today are not different from them. .

The PM said, the Swaminathan Committee report is a big proof of how unkind people are talking about farmers. The report came, but these people kept pressing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee for eight years. Whereas our government dedicated to farmers considers farmers as Annadata. We took out the report of the Swaminathan Committee thrown in a pile of files and implemented its recommendations, giving MSP of one and a half times the cost to the farmers.

The Prime Minister said, farmers used to agitate, perform, but did not shake the stomach water of these people. These people ensured that their government does not have to spend much on the farmer. For them, farmers are not the pride of the country, they have used farmers to increase their politics.

