PM Modi said – Start getting benefits from new agricultural laws, industry should promote agricultural products

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has called on the Indian industry to make more efforts towards making India self-reliant. PM Modi asked the private sector of the country to contribute to research and development (R&D) and invest more and more. In a virtual address to an ASSOCHAM program, Modi said that manufacturing should be given special attention to achieve the goal of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'.

PM Modi also stressed the need for the Indian industry to adopt the best approach in terms of corporate governance and profit sharing. While farmers are agitating for new laws, at the same time Modi urged industry and ASSOCHAM to promote Indian agricultural products globally. He also said that the recent agricultural reforms have started giving benefits. At the event, the Prime Minister also presented the 'Assocham Enterprise of the Century Award' to Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Citing foreign institutional investments, along with other large global investments in India during the epidemic, the Prime Minister said that the outlook of foreign investors and industries has changed. Earlier they thought 'why invest in India' but now they think 'why not invest in India'. He said that at a time when the world is moving rapidly towards the fourth industrial revolution, new technologies will bring both challenges and their solutions.