PM Modi said that the agricultural bill passed by the parliament needs time – this confidence given to farmers about MSP …

PM Modi On Farm Bills 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Monday once again made big announcements regarding infrastructure and projects in Bihar and laid the foundation stone of Rs 14,000 crore highway projects. During this time, Prime Minister Modi also talked about the Farm Bills 2020 passed in Parliament. Prime Minister Modi said that I want to assure the farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement of farmers' produce will continue.

I assure every farmer of the country that the MSP system will continue to operate as before. This year, in Rabi, including wheat, paddy, pulses and oilseeds, farmers received 1 lakh 13 thousand crore. MSP is given at. This amount is also more than 30% over last year: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/97khCFTxl7
– ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 21, 2020

Prime Minister Modi said that after bringing the agriculture ordinance on behalf of his government, farmers in many states are already getting better prices for their produce. He said that I want to make one thing clear that these laws are not against agricultural mandis. It will go on as before.

#WATCH Yesterday, two farm bills were passed in Parliament. I congratulate my farmers. This change in farming sector is the need of the present hour & our govt has brought this reform for farmers. I want to make it clear that these Bills is not against agriculture mandis: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/3GrtOYfXUw – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Prime Minister Modi said that during the time of Coronavirus, the government has purchased records of agricultural produce and farmers have been paid a record amount.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, record purchase of wheat has been made from farmers during the Rabi season. Rs 1 lakh 13 thousand crores given to the farmers at MSP. This amount is more than 30% over last year: PM Modi https://t.co/ofLjh2jhQV – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

He said that the Agricultural Reform Bill passed by the Parliament needs India of the 21st. During this, PM Modi also attacked the opposition, referring to the uproar over the bills.

Now the farmers of the country will be able to easily store them in cold storage in big storehouses. When the legal problems related to storage are overcome, the network of cold storage will also develop further in our country, it will expand further: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/84xtb4DIAP – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 21, 2020

The Prime Minister said that it has also been well known that some provisions of the Essential Commodity Act have always come in front of our colleagues doing agricultural business. It has also changed in the changing times. Things like pulses, potatoes, edible oil, onions have now been excluded from the purview of this act. He said that now the farmers of the country will be able to easily store them in cold storage in big storehouses. When the legal problems related to storage are overcome, the network of cold storage will also develop and expand in our country.