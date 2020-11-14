PM Modi said to the soldiers on the Longewala post of Jaisalmer- ‘My Diwali is completed only when I come among you’

Diwali 2020: The festival of Deepawali is being celebrated across the country. Like every year, this time also Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) is celebrating Diwali with the soldiers posted on the border. Along with Prime Minister Modi, CDS Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narwane and BSF DG Rakesh Asthana are also present on the Longewala border in Jaisalmer. Let us know that Indo-Pak border is found in Jaisalmer. In Longewala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) addressed the soldiers on this occasion and encouraged them. Also Read – Diwali 2020 Photos Ideas: This Diwali, click your photos in these ways, everyone will be your crazy

Be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas – your valor has always triumphed in every challenge: PM Narendra Modi in Jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/FQkbD0XtSD Also Read – Diwali 2020 Safety Tips: Do not burn firecrackers by applying this diwali sanitizer, know how to take care of yourself – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020 Also read – gold price today 14 nov: Gold and silver became cheaper on Diwali, know what is the latest price of 10 grams of gold …

PM Modi said that I wish you happy Diwali. I have brought the greetings of every Indian to you. Whether you are on snowy mountains or deserts, my Diwali is complete only when you are in the middle. Seeing happiness on your face doubles my happiness. Be it the highlands of the Himalayas, the expanse of the desert, the dense forest or the depth of the sea, your valor has always been heavy on every challenge.

130 Crore Indians are standing with you. Every Indian is proud of the strength and valor of our soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Xkgmv4nDq7 – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

The Prime Minister said that today, 130 crore countrymen of India are standing firmly with you, while bowing down to your valor. Today every Indian is proud of the strength and bravery of his soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility, your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from protecting the border of the country.

#WATCH: Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the battle of Longewala will be remembered: PM Narendra Modi in Jaisalmer, #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/d6KSUw7bzZ – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

PM Modi said that whenever military might is discussed, military skills will be written and read, ‘Battle of Longewala’ will be remembered. On this post, your colleagues have written such a saga of Shaurya, which fills every Indian with enthusiasm. On the outskirts of the country, if the name of any one post will be remembered by the people of the country, many generations will remember it, that post is a longwala post.