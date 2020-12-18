PM Modi said- We are ready to bow our head and talk on every issue in the interest of farmers

PM Modi says, we are very humbly ready to talk on every issue of the farmers with with folded hands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a farmers’ program held in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, “Despite my talk, even after these efforts of the government, if anyone has any apprehension, we will bow our heads, fold our hands, very politely With the interest of the farmers of the country, ready to talk on every issue, to address their concerns. ” The Prime Minister said, I assure every farmer of the country that like MSP was given earlier, it will continue to be given, MSP will not be closed, nor will it end. Also Read – Kisan Mahasammelan: PM Modi said at the Kisan Mahasammelan- Agrarian Reform Act did not come overnight

PM Modi said, now on 25th December, once again on the birth anniversary of revered Atal ji, I will talk about this subject in more detail. On that day, another installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be simultaneously transferred to the bank accounts of crores of farmers. Also Read – PM Modi said- political parties should stop misleading farmers, count the benefits of Farm Laws

“The numbers I will provide you with, will clear everything up regarding the MSP,” says PM Modi at the Kisan Kalyan event pic.twitter.com/cvnYtXuHq9 Also Read – This former NDA colleague said – BJP has abandoned Vajpayee’s principles – ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

If we had to remove the MSP, why would the Swaminathan Committee report be implemented?

The PM said, I say with confidence that in the recent agricultural reforms we have done, there is no reason for mistrust, there is no room for lies. If we had to remove the MSP, then why would the Swaminathan Committee report be implemented? Secondly, our government is so serious about MSP that every time, it announces MSP before sowing. This also makes it easier for the farmer, he also comes to know first that this crop is going to get so much MSP.

The same MSP was announced even after the law was enacted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, it has been more than 6 months, when these laws were implemented. Even after enactment of the law, the MSP was announced in the same way as it was before. During the fight with the Corona epidemic, this work was done as before. Purchases on MSP were also made in the same mandis as they used to be.

Remember, how was urea 7-8 years ago?

Remember, how was urea 7-8 years ago? Did the farmers have to stand in queues for urea overnight or not? In many places, there were reports of lathicharge on farmers for urea or not? Whether urea was fiercely black marketed or not.

Farmers do not have to eat sticks for urea

PM Modi said, there is no news of urea shortage today, farmers do not have to eat sticks for urea. We worked with sincerity to overcome this problem of farmers. We stopped black marketing, took tough measures, tightened up on corruption. We made sure that urea goes to the farmer’s farm.

If older governments were worried, around 100 large irrigation projects would not hang in the country.

The Prime Minister said that if old governments were concerned, around 100 large irrigation projects in the country would not hang for decades. Think, if the dam started building then it is going to be built for twenty five years. In this too, both time and money were wasted heavily.

Completion of irrigation projects in mission mode

PM Modi said, now our government is spending thousands of crores of rupees to complete these irrigation projects in mission mode. We are working to provide water to every farm. Our government is giving equal boost to bee keeping, animal husbandry and fisheries along with farmers who produce grains.

Our government is running the Blue Revolution Scheme

The Prime Minister said, to promote fish farming, our government is running the Blue Revolution Scheme. Some time ago, the Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana has also been started. The result of these efforts is that all previous records of fish production in the country have been broken.

MSP on wheat was Rs. 1400 per quintal. We are giving Rs. 1975.

Modi said, the MSP on wheat was Rs 1400 per quintal at the time of the previous government. Our government is giving 1975 rupees MSP per quintal of wheat. The MSP on paddy at the time of the previous government was Rs 1310 per quintal. Our government is giving an MSP of about 1870 rupees per quintal of paddy. In the previous government, the MSP at jowar was Rs 1520 per quintal. Our government is giving an MSP of Rs 2640 per quintal on jowar.

MSP on lentils was Rs 2950, ​​our government is giving Rs 5100

The PM said, at the time of the previous government, the MSP on lentils was Rs 2950. Our government is giving an MSP of Rs 5100 per quintal of lentils. The MSP on gram during the previous government was 3100 rupees. Our government is now giving an MSP of Rs 5100 per quintal on gram. At the time of the previous government, the MSP on Toor Dal was Rs 4300 per quintal. Our government is giving 6000 rupees MSP per quintal on toor dal. During the previous government, the MSP on moong dal was Rs 4500 per quintal. Our government is giving about Rs 7200 MSP on moong dal.

Government buys 3000 lakh metric tons of paddy from farmers at MSP

This is a proof of how much attention our government gives to increasing the MSP from time to time, and how seriously it takes. Along with increasing the MSP, the emphasis of the government has also been that more and more food grains should be purchased on the MSP. The previous government had purchased about 1700 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers in its five years. In our five years, our government purchased 3000 lakh metric tons of paddy from farmers at MSP.

More money reached farmers’ account than ever before

That is, our government has not only increased the MSP, but has also bought a large quantity of MSN from farmers on MSP. Its biggest benefit has been that more money has reached the farmers’ account than ever before.

MSP of more than 8 lakh crore rupees given to farmers

PM Modi said, in the five years of the previous government, farmers had received only Rs 3 lakh 74 thousand crore against the purchase of paddy and wheat on MSP. Our government has given more than 8 lakh crore rupees to farmers by purchasing wheat and paddy in the same year.

Those who could not give MSP to the farmers, they are misleading the farmers on the MSP.

The Prime Minister said, another example of how the people who used farmers for politics treated the farmer, is the cultivation of pulses. Recall the time of 2014, how the country faced a crisis of pulses. Pulses used to be sourced from abroad amidst furore in the country. Those who could not give MSP to the farmers, nor could buy it on the MSP manner, they are misleading the farmers on the MSP.

Pulses farmers are also getting more money

In the 5 years before 2014, he bought only one and a half lakh metric tonnes of pulses from farmers. When our government came in the year 2014, we also changed the policy and took big decisions. Our government purchased 112 lakh metric tonnes of pulses from the farmers at MSP as before. Today, pulses farmers are also getting more money, pulses prices have also come down, which has directly benefited the poor.

Another lie related to agricultural reforms is being spread

PMA Modi said, another lie related to agricultural reforms is being spread about APMC i.e. our mandis. What have we done in law? We have given freedom to farmers in the law, given a new option. In the new law, we have only said that whether the farmer sells in the market or outside, it will be his will. Now, where the farmer will get benefit, he will sell his produce.

Not a single market is closed. Then why is this lie being spread?

PM Modi said, after the new law, not a single market has been closed. Then why is this lie being spread? The truth is that our government is spending more than 500 crore rupees on modernizing APMC, computerization of them. Then where did this talk about the closure of APMC come from?

The third big lie is going on regarding the farming agreement

PM Modi said, the third big lie is going on regarding the new agricultural reforms regarding the farming agreement. Is there anything new in the farming agreement in the country? No. The system of farming agreement has been going on in our country for years.

Punjab government celebrates 800 crore rupees farming agreement

The Prime Minister while addressing the farmers told that just now someone sent me a newspaper report dated 8 March 2019. In this, the Congress government of Punjab is celebrating a Rs 800 crore farming agreement between farmers and a multinational company. It is a matter of happiness for our government that the Punjab farmer should invest more in farming.

In the farming agreement, only crops or produce are compromised.

PM Modi said, in the farming agreement, there is only agreement on crops or yield. The land remains with the farmer, the agreement and the land have nothing to do. Even if a natural disaster strikes, the farmer gets full money. According to the new laws, if sudden profit increases, then the share of the farmer in that increased profit has also been ensured.