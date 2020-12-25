PM Modi salutes Atal Bihar Vajpayee, says- He took the country to unprecedented heights of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his 96th birthday today to former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee on Friday. The Prime Minister, referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s contribution to the development of the country, has said that his efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered. Also Read – Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: ​​how a journalist turned politician, an incident changed the whole story

PM Modi tweeted in the morning and said, "I salute the former Prime Minister respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. Under his visionary leadership, he took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered.

Let us know that on this day in the year 1924, former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born.

Today, on the birthday of former Prime Minister Vajpayee, PM Narendra Modi will release the next installment of financial benefit under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan). On this occasion, the Prime Minister will transfer more than Rs 18 thousand crore to the accounts of more than 9 crore beneficiary farmer families. During this event organized through video conference, Modi will also interact with farmers of 6 states and share his experiences about Kisan Samman Nidhi and other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers.