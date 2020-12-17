PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina inaugurated train after 55 years on Chilhati-Haldibari line

PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina Virtual Meeting: A digital bilateral summit was organized today between India and Bangladesh in which Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina participated. In his address PM Modi said that while Bangladesh is an important pillar of our ‘Neighborhood First’ policy, Sheikh Hasina appreciated India’s cooperation. With this, the Chilhati-Haldibari rail link was launched after 55 years between the two countries. Both countries have also signed several MoUs. Also Read – AMU completes 100 years, PM Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations

PM Modi-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the closed Chilhati-Haldibari railway line for 55 years. This rail link was closed during the 1965 war between India and Pakistan and it has been started again. With the introduction of this link, connectivity between Bangladesh to Assam and Bengal will improve. Initially, this link will be used to carry goods, later its passenger service can start.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that both countries are connected to each other for a long time, after Vijay Day, our meeting is very important. PM Modi said that strengthening and deepening relations with Bangladesh is our priority.

He said that during the Corona era, there has been good cooperation of India-Bangladesh, both will continue to cooperate in the vaccine work as well. PM Modi said that both countries are emphasizing on connectivity, which shows our friendship. India always respects the Banga brothers.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said in her address that both countries are celebrating Victory Day. During this time, Sheikh Hasina also shared the difficult times faced by her family during the war and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 war. Sheikh Hasina said that I should applaud PM Narendra Modi for the way the Government of India has fought COVID19.