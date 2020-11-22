PM Modi speaks at G20 summit- will be able to overcome epidemic due to efforts of big economies

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the 15th edition of the G20 summit being chaired by Saudi Arabia this year. At the summit, Modi said that with the coordinated efforts of the world’s largest economies, Kovid-19 will definitely be able to overcome the epidemic faster. Also Read – PM Modi said in G-20 meeting- After World War II, the biggest challenge facing the world is epidemic.

Modi tweeted that he had a very useful discussion with the G20 leaders. He also thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among those who interacted with Modi through video conferencing to discuss the global impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

In another tweet, Modi said, "At the G20 summit, I put forward the need to develop a new global index for technology, transparency and confidence in our planet."

Modi said, “The transparency in our processes will help communities fight the crisis collectively and with confidence. A feeling of trust in our planet Earth will inspire us to have a healthy and holistic lifestyle. “

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Multi-skilling and re-skilling will enhance the dignity and flexibility of our workers to create a talent pool. The value of new technologies should be measured by their benefit to humanity. “

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 conference on Saturday that the Kovid-19 epidemic is the biggest challenge facing the world after World War II and the turning point in the history of humanity. He offered India’s information technology skills in the effective functioning of the G20.