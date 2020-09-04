PM Modi speaks to trainee IPS, add Prem’s bridge, watch video as soon as Singham Mat becomes

PM Narendra modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to IPS probationers on Friday and explained to them the importance of training process to democracy and yoga. During this time, Prime Minister Modi also talked to the trainee officers who came to the program, they made these officers to become ‘Singham’ and said that now add ‘bridge of love’ among you. PM Modi also explained the difference of textiles and Terror in a fun way to Bihar cadre Trainee IPS Tanushree. Also Read – School Reopening Date in India Latest News: Health Expert wrote letter to PM Modi for opening school, know what will change in it

Also Read – India-US Partnership Forum: PM Modi said – Corona could not break our expectations

Tanushree told PM Modi that she is from Bihar and got a bachelor’s degree in textile design from Gandhinagar. On this, PM Modi said that ‘You too have come to Gujarat.’ Then he asked ‘How would you do textiles and terror …’ Tanushree said that she has got very good training. Then PM Modi explained, “See, if we have to add threads to the textiles and you have to break the threads in the Terror, then you will have to do different aspects.” Also Read – Twitter confession- Yes PM Modi’s account has been hacked, we are investigating

PM Modi instructed the trainee officers not to try to exorcise people in the same way by watching films. The PM said, “When some police people go on duty first, they feel that I should show my courage first and scare people. I leave one of my spades in the people and those who are anti social elements should be shivering in my name. Those who become big by watching Singham movies, they get filled up in their minds and because of that the work done by them is left out. ”

The PM listened to everyone one by one and told them all to follow the duty path and fulfill their personality, ability and responsibility well.