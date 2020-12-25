PM Modi Speech: Farmer told- Profit from agriculture bill, benefit in MSP also

PM Narendra Modi Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transferred 18 thousand crores of installment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) to the accounts of about 9 crore farmers in a program organized through video conferencing on Friday. After this, after releasing the next installment of PM Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with farmers of many states. Also Read – PM Modi Speech: PM Modi lashed out at the opposition for the farmers’ movement, said – leave the Dogli policy

During this, in a conversation with a farmer of Maharajganj, the farmer told PM Narendra Modi that the agricultural law is completely safe. Because earlier we had to go to the mandis in the market for crops, due to which our expenditure was increased. But after the introduction of new agricultural laws, crops are being transported from our homes and we are getting profits than before, along with the middlemen are now finished. On this, the PM asked the farmer whether the land would not have been snatched by this agricultural law. In response to which the farmer said that no, it is not so. Rumor is being spread in the country regarding the farmers law.

PM Modi said that since the Kisan Samman Yojana has started, more than 1 lakh 10 thousand crores money has gone into the bank accounts of farmers, without any deduction, kmation. The Prime Minister said that crores of farmers of the country are benefiting from the PM Crop Insurance Scheme. In the last year, farmers have received an amount of Rs 90,000 crore in return for a nominal premium.

MSP’s record money is reaching farmers’ pockets. Those who are agitating in the name of farmers today, they were sitting silently in their time, these people have been sitting for years on the report of the Swaminathan Committee and were partners of earlier governments. Today, in the country, more than 10,000 Farmers Production Association (FPO) was formed. Crores of rupees have been spent to develop a network of cold storage across the country. Our government is encouraging fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy, bee keeping. In 2014, where a provision of Rs 7 lakh crore was made for the farmers. It has now been increased to 14 lakh crores so that farmers can get loans.