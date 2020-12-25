PM Modi speech live update: farmers today PM Narendra Modi’s mind, farmers said – Agriculture law is safe

PM Narendra Modi Speech Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transferred 18 thousand crores of installment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) to the accounts of about 9 crore farmers in a program organized through video conferencing on Friday. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is communicating with farmers of many states after releasing the next installment of PM Samman Nidhi. Also Read – PM Modi News Live Update: PM Modi transferred 18 thousand crore rupees to 9 crore farmers’ accounts

PM talks about these issues

1- During this time, in a conversation with a farmer of Maharajganj, the farmer said in conversation with PM Narendra Modi that the agricultural law is completely safe. Because earlier we had to go to the mandis in the market for crops, due to which our expenditure was increased. But after the introduction of new agricultural laws, crops are being transported from our homes and we are getting profits than before, along with the middlemen are now finished. On this, the PM asked the farmer whether the land would not have been snatched by this agricultural law. In response to which the farmer said that no, it is not so. Rumor is being spread in the country regarding the farmers law. Also Read – Delhi Metro will get gift, PM Narendra Modi will show green flag for driverless metro train

2- PM while speaking on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee said that today the country is bowing to him. He described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the architect of agricultural reforms. PM said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee considered corruption in all schemes as a disease.

3- Since the Kisan Samman Yojana has started, more than 1 lakh 10 thousand crores of money has gone into the bank accounts of the farmers, without any deduction, kmation.

Speaking on Bengal, the PM said that West Bengal 70 lakh farmers are not able to take advantage of Bhai Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, because the state government is doing politics on the money going from the Government of India.

5- Today neither the rupee wears out nor in the hand, now if the rupee comes out of Delhi, it reaches the bank account directly.

Attacking Mamta Banerjee, the PM said that if Mamata Banerjee was worried about the farmers, then why did you never get the benefit of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to the farmers and she herself got up and went to Punjab. They have difficulty in paying money to their farmers and secretly those who are fighting a political battle with Punjab. Why are the opposition silent on this?