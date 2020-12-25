PM Modi Speech: PM Modi lashed out at the opposition for the farmers’ movement, said – leave the policy twice

PM Narendra Modi Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transferred 18 thousand crores of installment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) to the accounts of about 9 crore farmers in a program organized through video conferencing on Friday. After this, after releasing the next installment of PM Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with farmers of many states. After this, PM Modi gave a befitting reply to the opposition while addressing the country. Also read – PM Modi speech live update: PM explained the things about agricultural laws, said – do not provoke the innocent farmers

Speaking on Bengal, PM Modi said that West Bengal 70 lakh farmers are not able to take advantage of Bhai Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, because the state government is doing politics on the money going from the Government of India. Today neither the rupee wears out nor in the hand, now if the money comes out of Delhi, it directly reaches the bank account. Let me tell you that this line is on a statement given by a famous leader at a time in which he said that the 1 rupee that comes out of Delhi is 10 paisa going to the states, districts and villages.

Attacking Mamta Banerjee, the PM said that if Mamata Banerjee was worried about the farmers then why did you never get the benefit of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to the farmers and she herself got up and went to Punjab. They have difficulty in paying money to their farmers and secretly those who are fighting a political battle with Punjab. Why are the opposition silent on this?

Due to the policies of the people who have been in power for years, the development of agriculture has not been as much as it was capable. The most ruined by their policies were those farmers who had neither land nor resources. Such marginal farmers did not even get money from banks, because they did not even have bank accounts. They did not get water or electricity to irrigate the fields. After all these in the fields, even if the farmer had produced something, then his condition in selling his crop gets worse. But today when I did justice to them, people are facing problems. The people who have been in power for 70 years left such farmers on their condition. Promise, forget, a policy was adopted. This made the poor farmers and poor.

Small farmers have been ruined by the policies of the old government. Nowadays there is no issue left with the opposition parties, that is why they keep giving speeches for the headline. The PM said that the people who are showing the misery for the farmers today, when these people were in the government, what did they do to end the misery and suffering of the government. Farmers also know these things.

The Prime Minister said that some political parties which have been democratically rejected by the people of the country, whatever they are doing by misleading the farmers today, those people of political ideology are not allowed to discuss with the government. They are carrying a gun on the shoulders of the farmers. I humbly tell the staunch opponents that if the matter is on issues, logic and facts, then the government is ready to talk to them as well.