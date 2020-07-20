PM Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister over phone, took stock of flood and corona situation

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called State Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take stock of the floods and the situation in Corona. During this, he also inquired about the fire in the Bagjan oil well. Although the flood situation in Assam improved slightly on Sunday, five people died, due to which the number of people who died due to floods rose to 84. At the same time, 25.30 lakh people in 24 districts out of 33 districts are affected by the floods. Also Read – Lockdown in Raipur: After the corona cases rise, Raipur will be locked from this day, know what will be the rules

Sonowal tweeted, "He expressed his concern and showed solidarity with the people. The Prime Minister assured the state of all possible assistance. " The Prime Minister inquired about the steps taken by the State Government for the treatment of flood affected people and Corona infected.

An official said that during the talks, the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that 24 districts have been affected by the flood and the state government is keeping the flood-affected people in relief camps and the Kovid-19 protocol is being taken care of in those camps.

Please tell that more than 25 lakh people have been affected due to floods.