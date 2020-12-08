PM Modi spoke to former Punjab CM Badal over Bharat Bandh, good wishes

new Delhi: On Tuesday, the 13th day of Kisan agitation across the country, there was a sit-in demonstration under the declared Bharat Bandh, in the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal on the phone and wished him his 93rd birthday. According to information received from government sources, Modi called Badal and wished him a happy birthday. During this time, no information was given about the conversation between the two leaders. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: Scuffle between BJP-Congress workers outside BJP office, see VIDEO

Let me tell you that Badal has been bitterly criticizing the Central Government's introduction of agricultural reform laws brought by the government as anti-farmer.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal over the phone and extended best wishes on his birthday: sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/UQhT5AE7Sd – ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Badal, who was the former Punjab CM and leader of the central NDA ally, appealed to Modi on Monday to repeal the three agrarian reform laws. He claimed that these laws have brought the country into deep crisis.

The Akali Dal, a long-time ally of the BJP, had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against agricultural laws. Badal has announced to return the Padma Vibhushan Samman in protest against these laws.