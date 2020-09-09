PM Modi spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and said- Special thanks to help Indians

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud and during this time the two leaders exchanged views on the global challenges that have resulted from the Kovid-19 epidemic. Modi tweeted, “Talked over the phone to King Salman about the important role played by G20 countries headed by Saudi Arabia including Kovid-19 epidemic.” We also reviewed the amazing growth in our bilateral relations in recent years. ” Also Read – These are 11 ordinances, which the government will bring in the monsoon session in the form of a bill

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that during this telephonic conversation, Modi appreciated Saudi Arabia for presiding over the meeting of the G-20 countries and for providing efficient leadership. Prime Minister Modi called Sultan Salman "special thanks" for helping the diaspora during the Corona epidemic.

The statement said that the two leaders agreed that the initiative at the level of the G-20 countries helped to promote a coordinated response against the Corona epidemic. According to the PMO, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia and committed to further strengthen cooperation in all fields. During this, Modi wished Sultan Salman, other members of the royal family and the citizens of Saudi Arabia good health and efficiency.