PM Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, confident of all possible help

October 14, 2020
new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao) and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy) for the continuous rains in both the states Discussed the situation arising from. PM Modi assured both the chief ministers of possible central assistance. Also Read – Officer caught hanging bribe of Rs 1.10 crore hanged in jail cell

PM Modi tweeted, “I spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy about the situation created by heavy rains. The Center assured all possible help in relief and rescue work. My condolences to the people affected by the heavy rains. ” Also Read – 11 people killed due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, bad condition of entire city, roads inundated

Explain that at least 25 people have died in both the states due to heavy rains and various accidents.

After continuous rains in many parts of Telangana, at least 15 people died in rain-related accidents. Due to heavy rains, the roads and low-lying areas were flooded, while information of houses and walls collapsed in many places has come to light.

In Andhra Pradesh, at least ten people died in rain related incidents in the last 48 hours. The state has been receiving continuous rains, which has damaged roads and disrupted power supply in many places.

