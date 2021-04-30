PM Modi stocks emotional tweet at the dying of journalist Rohit Sardana, Kangana Ranaut shared video

Rohit Sardana Demise Information: TV Journalist Rohita Sardana (Journalist Rohit sardana) died on Friday. He was once showed to have Kovid-19 (Coronavirus) a couple of days in the past, even if he was once slowly getting better from the illness. Sardana was once the chief editor and information anchor of India These days Workforce’s TV channel Aaj Tak (AajTak). He’s survived by means of his spouse, two daughters and oldsters. From the High Minister to the dying of the Senior Journalist, veterans of the movie and media global have expressed deep sorrow.

PM Modi (PM Narendra Modi) acknowledged the tweet- ‘Rohit Sardana left us very quickly and left. He was once filled with power and passionate for India’s growth. Rohit shall be ignored by means of many. His dying has left an enormous void within the media global. Comfort to his circle of relatives, pals and family members.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai (Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai) tweeted – Rohit and my political opinions have been other however at all times cherished debating with them with none rancor. We did a display that ended at 3 within the night time. After this, he acknowledged – Boss nowadays was once a laugh. He was once an enthusiastic anchor. RIP Rohit Sardana.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala acknowledged in a tweet, ‘I’m saddened and stunned to listen to concerning the dying of Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana. Rohit is at the beginning from the holy land of Kurukshetra. This was once incessantly mentioned with Rohit. To leave like this at this younger age… I don’t consider it. Please pay tribute to my circle of relatives and circle of relatives.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill additionally tweeted and wrote, ‘I’m totally stunned to listen to the scoop of the dying of my expensive buddy Rohit Sardana. He spoke to him simplest final Sunday and he’ll be incorporated within the nice souls. Nonetheless can not consider it. I will be able to at all times bear in mind the deep dialog that we had after the talk.

In a similar fashion, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted and said- ‘You are going to be ignored’. He has additionally shared a video with it.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted that deep condolences to Rohit Sardana’s circle of relatives and family members.

Pakistani local Tarek Fatah has additionally expressed grief over the dying of the senior journalist. He tweeted that my buddy Indian TV journalist Rohit Sardana died of a center assault. They have been rising from Kovid-19. He was once the manufacturer of the GTV collection Tarek Fatah, which I hosted. Good-bye my buddy… you are going to at all times be within the hearts of Indians.

It’s recognized that Rohit Sardana was once related to Aaj Tak after leaving Zee Information within the yr 2017. He used to host the talk display ‘Dangal’ on Aaj Tak. He has been awarded the Ganesh Vidyarthi Award within the yr 2018. He was once one of the vital common faces of TV information journalism.