PM Modi talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, discusses Kovid-19 vaccine

PM Narendra Modi talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel through a video conference and apprised him of activities related to Kovid-19 vaccine in India. At the same time, he assured Merkel that India is committed to benefiting the world with its capabilities.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi appreciated Chancellor Merkel's long-standing role in providing stable and strong leadership on the European and global stage. He also thanked them for providing direction in advancing the strategic partnership between India and Germany.

The two leaders discussed key issues of mutual importance including dealing with the Kovid-19 epidemic, bilateral relations, regional and global topics, and particularly India-EU relations. According to the statement, the Prime Minister made Chancellor Merkel aware of the activities related to the development of the Corona vaccine and assured her that India is committed to benefiting the world with its capabilities.

According to the statement, “He wishes him success in Germany and other European countries to prevent the new wave of infection from spreading as quickly as possible.” The Prime Minister welcomed Germany’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance and Expressed a desire to further strengthen cooperation with Germany under the Coalition for Anti-Disaster Infrastructure (CDRI).

The statement said that this year, underlining the importance of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between India and Germany and the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership, the two leaders held the sixth inter-governmental consultation this year and an ambitious agenda on the occasion. Also agreed to be determined.

