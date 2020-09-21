PM Modi to address convocation of IIT Guwahati on Tuesday, engineering students will get degree

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) will address the convocation of IIT, Guwahati on 22 September. This address of the Prime Minister will be through video-conferencing at 12 noon. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Assam Chief Minister Sabarnand Sonowal will be present during the program. In the convocation, 1803 students including 687 B.Tech and 637 M. Tech students will receive the degree. Also Read – ‘PM Modi is describing the agricultural bill as historic, it is really so why the farmers are not happy’

For the convocation ceremony, to celebrate graduates' achievements online through virtual mode, the institute has created a reality-based virtual award distribution where any student can receive a medal from the director with the comforts of their home. Can experience

The institute has also created a photo-booth with options for different backgrounds for students to take pictures at select locations on campus. The faculty and students of IIT Guwahati have developed a telepresence module for a virtual tour of the institute. This program will air directly on YouTube and Facebook.

Earlier on Monday, a program on implementation of the new education policy was organized in Jammu University by video conferencing. During this, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, we all know that the circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir are completely different. There have been three civilizations, three different geographical conditions, three different cultures. Apart from this, Jammu and Kashmir has faced many challenges. But now we are moving fast on the path of development and progress under the banner of one India. Whether the development of roads or the establishment of new institutions, the goal of our famous Prime Minister is to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of development.