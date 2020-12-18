PM Modi to address farmers today: PM Modi will talk to farmers today

PM Modi to address farmers today: Amidst the ongoing agitation against the three agricultural laws of the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself interact with the farmers of Madhya Pradesh today. The BJP is organizing a farmers welfare conference across the country. PM Modi will address this conference. Also Read – Delhi Traffic Alert Latest News: Many Borders Of Delhi Still Closed, Some Open, These Are Diversified Routes

Today around two o'clock PM Modi will address the farmers of the state. This address will be through video-conferencing. PM Modi will tell the farmers about the benefits of new agricultural laws.

This address of PM Modi will be broadcast live in more than 23 thousand villages of the country. It will also be shown at all district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh. With this, an amount of Rs 1660 crore will be transferred to the account of 35 lakh farmers of the state today to compensate for the loss in the crop. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also join Raisen in this program.

The Chief Minister said that the previous Congress government of Madhya Pradesh had done injustice in a way by not transferring the amount of relief fund to the farmers’ account. The previous government had not even deposited the premium for the crop insurance scheme. But BJP is committed to work for the welfare of farmers. Shivraj said that our government has deposited the premium for crop insurance first and today money will also be added to the farmers’ account.

These farmer welfare programs are being organized at four levels Gram Panchayat, Block, District and State level. About 20 thousand farmers will participate in the state level program in Raisen.

Significantly, thousands of farmers are staging dharna at various borders in Delhi. Their strike has been going on for the last 22 days. Talks between the government and farmers have been fruitless so far.