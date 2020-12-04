Entertainment

PM Modi to address IIT-2020 Global Summit today

December 4, 2020
new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote statement on Friday at the IIT 2020 Global Summit. PM Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit at 09:30 PM today, which is organized by PanIIT USA. Also Read – Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump shared pictures with PM Modi, wrote this …

The theme of this year’s summit organized by Pan IIT America is “The Future is Now”. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting will discuss issues such as global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat protection and universal education. Also Read – PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency in Varanasi, soaked granddaughter on Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, Congress workers cleaned with milk

Pan IIT America is a 20 year old organization. Since 2003, it has been organizing this conference and inviting speakers from various fields including industry, education and administration.

The PMO said that PAN IIT America is run by a volunteer team of IIT alumni.

