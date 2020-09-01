PM Modi to address ‘Leadership Summit’ of US-India Strategic Forum, program to be held in Washington

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the third ‘Leadership Summit’ of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday. USISPF chief Mukesh Aghi said, “We are honored that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took time to address the annual program of USISPF.” Also Read – One Nation One Ration Card: 65 crore beneficiaries will be able to take grain anywhere in 26 states, know details

This shows the importance of the US-India relationship in the current challenging environment. He said that this is a beneficial partnership for both the countries which is mutually dependent on geo-political, business, cultural, diplomatic and scientific partnership. Aggressive and outspoken China gives both countries more opportunities to ensure cooperation and international law.

US Vice President Mike Pence addressed the first day of the one-week conference. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also participated in the discussion on Tuesday.