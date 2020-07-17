PM Modi to address session of United Nations Economic and Social Council today, see LIVE at this time

PM Narendra Modi Address United Nations Economic and Social Council today Live:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council today through digital medium. The Foreign Ministry gave this information. According to the statement of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister will address the concluding session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council on Friday, which will also include the Norwegian Prime Minister and UN Secretary General Antonio Gutares. Also Read – MNREGA is taking out the poor from ‘Prime Minister Modi’s dug economic pit’: Rahul Gandhi

It says that this will be the first time the Prime Minister will address the United Nations after winning the election of a temporary member in the UN Security Council. India has been elected as a temporary member of the United Nations Security Council for the session 2021-22.

Please tell that this address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at 8.30 pm Indian time. Apart from the online Prime Minister's Twitter handle, you can also see it on Zee News and other news channels.

The Ministry said that the theme of the high-level session of the Economic and Social Council on the occasion of the 75th Foundation Day of the United Nations is “multilateralism after Kovid-19” which reflects India’s priority over the Security Council where it has adopted Kovid-19 After the world there is talk of multilateral reform.

This annual high level session will include high level representatives from diverse groups including government, private sector, civic institutions and academics. In this, it can be considered that how we want the United Nations on the 75th anniversary.

According to the statement, amid changes in the international environment and the Kovid-19 epidemic, this session focused on the key factors associated with shaping the multilateral system and the way to strengthen the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, broad engagement. Will go.