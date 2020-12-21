PM Modi to address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University, Education Minister will also participate

PN Modi address Aligarh Muslim University: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Modi will address the centenary celebrations of AMU through video conference. Also Read – Indo-Japan Samwad Conference: PM Modi told Japan- Build Buddhist library in India, we will provide resources

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and University Chancellor Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin will also participate in this program. According to the statement, to make the occasion memorable, the Prime Minister will also issue a special postage stamp.

This is the first time that in more than five decades, a Prime Minister will participate in the program of AMU. In 1964, the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri addressed the convocation of AMU.

Sir Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) School was established by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan in 1877. The same school took the form of Aligarh Muslim University in 1920. Its campus is spread over 467.6 hectares in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the campus, it also has centers in Mallapuram in Kerala, Murshidabad-Jangipur in West Bengal and Kishanganj in Bihar.