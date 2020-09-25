PM Modi to address UNGA tomorrow, focus on global issues like sustainable development and climate change

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the General Assembly in the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday. According to the current program, he has been appointed as the first speaker on 26 September (Saturday). The meeting will be held at 9 am in New York, ie around 6.30 pm Indian time. Also Read – Bihar Opinion Poll: PM Modi, Nitish’s influence less in Bihar; More than 50 percent voters want to change the government

The Prime Minister's pre-recorded address will be a video statement aired at UNGA Hall in New York. He is expected to speak about India's priorities in the United Nations. Explain that this time the theme of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session is "the future we want, the United Nations that we need: effective multilateral action in the face of COVID-19, affirming our collective commitment to multilateralism". .

