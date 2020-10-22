PM Modi to connect with the people of Bengal today on Navratri 2020, will give special message to the public through ‘Pujor good luck’

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will issue a special message of good luck to the people of West Bengal (Durga Puja) on Thursday, for the live telecast by the BJP on all 294 assembly seats in the state. Comprehensive preparations have been made. PM Modi (PM Modi) of the video conference will deliver the Prime Minister’s message to the people on the occasion of the beginning of Durga Puja festival in the state at 12 noon today under the “Pujour Shubhechha” (Worship of Pooja) program. Also Read – Durga Puja 2020: Calcutta High Court relaxes order telling Durga Puja pandals ‘no entry zone’, know what is new order

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted a tweet. In which he has written, "Durga Puja is a sacred celebration of victory over good evil. I pray to Maa Durga to bless everyone with strength, joy and good health, "she said." Tomorrow is a great festival for the Durga Utsav of the Bengali people. On the occasion of this special day, I will send good wishes to all my siblings of West Bengal at 12 noon tomorrow and also share the joy of worship. Join this program too. "

BJP sources said that more than 25 activists or supporters at each center in the state's 78,000 polling stations will observe and listen to the program by following the proper distance. The party has prepared extensively for this. Sources said that under this program of the Prime Minister, a cultural program has also been organized in the East Zone Cultural Center in Kolkata. Senior leaders of West Bengal BJP will be present in this program to be held at 10 am.

The state BJP has arranged for the live broadcast of this program. Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year. The BJP has emerged as a strong opponent in the state against the ruling Trinamool Congress. The BJP is confident that it will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 10-year rule in the next election. In the last Lok Sabha election, BJP had won 18 seats in the state, while the Trinamool Congress won 22 seats.