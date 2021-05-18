PM Modi to consult with Gujarat on Wednesday – aerial survey of cyclone affected spaces

Top Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will consult with Gujarat and Union Territory of Daman and Diu on Wednesday and take inventory of the placement and harm brought about by means of Cyclone Tauktae. He’ll additionally dangle a overview assembly in Ahmedabad. Consistent with data won from respectable resources, the Top Minister will depart from Delhi at 9:30 am and succeed in Bhavnagar at once. From right here, he’s going to habits an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Zafarabad and Mahuva spaces by means of helicopter and take inventory of the wear and tear. Consistent with officers, he’s going to additionally dangle a overview assembly in Ahmedabad. Additionally Learn – ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ reputation Deepika Singh made a photoshoot by means of hiking a tree that fell within the hurricane, other folks stated – do not you should be Tarzan

The Union Territory of Daman and Diu is made up of 2 districts (Daman and Diu). Each the districts are located at a distance of about 700 km at the Western Ghats of India. Daman is the headquarters of this union territory. Daman is located at the mainland whilst Diu is an island. It can be famous that within the incidents associated with the cyclone ‘Toute’, no less than 7 other folks misplaced their lives in Gujarat, because of which the coastal spaces suffered heavy harm, electrical poles and bushes have been uprooted and plenty of properties and roads have been additionally broken. is. Additionally Learn – The cyclone in Gujarat is wreaking havoc, see how the scene is within the footage

Top Minister Narendra Modi will consult with Gujarat and Diu the next day to come, to study the placement & harm because of #CycloneTauktae. He’ll habits an aerial survey of spaces corresponding to Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva. He’ll additionally dangle a overview assembly in Ahmedabad later. percent.twitter.com/sYH9MRIAk2 Additionally Learn – Tauktae Cyclone is within the grip of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the web page falls … – ANI (@ANI) Might 18, 2021

The India Meteorological Division (IMD) stated that the tout has now weakened right into a ‘cyclonic hurricane’ and because it strikes northward it’ll become ‘deep force’. Because of the cyclonic hurricane, heavy rains came about in lots of portions of the state and greater than an inch of rain was once recorded in about 35 taluks. Because of heavy rains, many spaces of Ahmedabad have been flooded to their knees right through the day.

(enter language)