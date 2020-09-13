PM Modi to dedicate three petroleum projects in Bihar to the nation today, employment opportunities will increase in these states

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an LPG pipeline project and bottling plants in Bihar on Sunday. Assembly elections are going to be held soon in Bihar. In such a situation, the government is pushing development projects for the state. An official statement released on Saturday said that these projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline project and two LPG bottling plants. Also Read – IRCTC / Bihar: 13 trains including 4 specials will run from Patna! District administration sent list of these trains to Indian Railways

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present on this occasion. The 193-km Durgapur-Banka pipeline section constructed by the public sector Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline expansion project. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone on February 17, 2019.

The Durgapur-Banka section is an extension of the existing 679 km Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline to the new LPG bottling plant at Banka. This 14-inch diameter pipeline passes through West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation three projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar via video conferencing today. pic.twitter.com/JYH4bcVdFO – ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

Currently, LPG is put into the pipeline of Paradip and Haldia refineries of IOC in this line. After the completion of this entire project, this facility will also be available from Paradip Import Terminal and Barauni Refinery. The LPG bottling plant at Banka of IOC will help in meeting Bihar’s LPG demand.

This bottling plant has been constructed with an investment of Rs. 131.75 crores. The plant will cater to the needs of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts of Bihar as well as Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj and Pakur districts of Jharkhand.

The official statement said that the plant will have a LPG storage capacity of 1,800 tonnes and bottling capacity of 40,000 cylinders per day. This will also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities in Bihar.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s LPG bottling plant of 1,20,000 tonnes per annum capacity has been constructed at Harsiddhi in East Champaran district at a cost of Rs 136.4 crore. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for this on April 10, 2018. This bottling factory will cater to the LPG requirement of East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi districts.