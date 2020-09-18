PM Modi to inaugurate KC Rail Mahasetu, gift to Bihar before assembly elections

new Delhi: The state is going to get another gift from the Center before the assembly elections are announced in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to inaugurate the Kosi Rail Mahasetu connecting Mithilanchal today. Not only this, the Asanpur DMU train will be flagged off from Supaul. At the same time, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate many projects of Samastipur Railway Division. Also Read – Agricultural Reforms Bill: PM Modi said- Agricultural Reforms Bill will free farmers from middlemen and their profits will increase

Friday is going to be historic day for Bihar. Because PM Modi is going to inaugurate 12 railway related projects along with Kosi Rail Mahasetu. This was reported by the Prime Minister's Office. The statement issued by the office said that the Kosi Rail Mahasetu Bridge will be inaugurated by PM Modi through video conferencing. This will be a historic moment for Bihar. Because the bridge will work to connect this region with the states of Northeast India.

It was told by the PMO that in the year 1887 a meter gauge link was constructed between the Bapatiyahi and Kosi area in the Kosi area. But due to floods of 1934 and earthquakes in Nepal, this bridge was destroyed. However, after this, no attempt was made to rebuild the railroad on Kosi river.

Let us know that before the assembly elections, many gifts have been given to Bihar by the Central Government. So far more than a dozen projects have been awarded in Bihar. Let us know that assembly elections are going to be held in Bihar in October-November. According to the news, the total cost of the projects inaugurated by PM Modi is Rs 16,000 crore.