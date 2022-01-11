PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of CICTC together with 11 new scientific faculties in Tamil Nadu the next day via VC

New Delhi: High Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 new govt scientific faculties in Tamil Nadu and the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on Wednesday via video convention. The High Minister’s Administrative center (PMO) knowledgeable that High Minister Modi will inaugurate 11 new govt scientific faculties in Tamil Nadu and the brand new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai via video convention at 4 pm on January 12.Additionally Learn – Omicron In India: Corona-Omicron raises fear, PM Modi will communicate to CMs of all states, will take inventory

The PMO stated in a observation that the brand new scientific faculties are being constructed at an estimated price of about Rs 4,000 crore, of which about Rs 2,145 crore is equipped through the central govt and the remainder through the Tamil Nadu govt.

Tamil Nadu | The brand new scientific faculties are being established at an estimated price of about Rs 4000 crore, out of which round Rs 2145 crore has been supplied through the Union govt and relaxation through the Tamil Nadu govt: High Minister’s Administrative center – ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

The districts the place new scientific faculties are being arrange are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

The districts the place new scientific faculties are being arrange are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

Consistent with the High Minister’s Administrative center, new scientific faculties are being arrange in Tamil Nadu at an estimated price of about Rs 4,000 crore, of which about Rs 2,145 crore is given through the central govt and the remainder through the Tamil Nadu govt.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the brand new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chennai, on twelfth January, video conferencing: PMO %.twitter.com/wNbJHUXPnl – ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Consistent with the High Minister’s Administrative center, MBBS seats have larger through 79.6% within the final 7 years, PG seats have larger through 80.7% and the entire selection of scientific seats within the nation has larger through 80%. In conjunction with this, scientific faculties have larger from 387 to 596.

The PMO stated that the price range for the brand new campus of CICT had been totally supplied through the central govt and its price is Rs 24 crore. High Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the brand new campus of the Central Institute of Classical, Chennai on January 12 via video conferencing.