PM Modi to launch Coronavirus testing centers of these cities tomorrow, test results will come soon

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch high-capacity Kovid-19 test facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, which will increase testing capacity in the country, enable early detection of disease and speed up treatment in time. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi again called for ‘Vocal for Local’, advocating the use of local goods on Rakshabandhan

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that the event to be held through video conference will include Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan besides Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. . Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ removes poster of Containment Zone, can get good news soon

“These facilities will enhance the ability of testing in the country and will speed up early detection and timely treatment of the disease,” the statement said. Thus these facilities will help in controlling the spread of corona epidemic. ” Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Uddhav Thackeray said- ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple can be done through video conference

These three high-capacity testing facilities have been strategically set up at ICMR – National Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, Noida, ICMR – National Reproductive Health Research Institute, Mumbai and ICMR – National Institute of Cholera and Intestinal Diseases, Kolkata everyday. Able to test over 10,000 samples.

Laboratories equipped with these facilities will help protect health workers from infectious diagnostic materials and reduce their turnaround time.

These laboratories will also be able to test for diseases other than Kovid and after the epidemic is over, Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue etc. will also be tested.