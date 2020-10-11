PM Modi to launch property card like ‘AADHAR’ under ownership scheme, millions of villagers will benefit

Property Card Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will inaugurate the ‘SVAMITVA Scheme’ today. Under this scheme, owners will be made physically available to Property Card Yojana linked to the record of ownership of their property. The event will be conducted through video conferencing. The Prime Minister’s office gave this information. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has described it as a historic initiative to bring change in rural India. With this initiative of the government, villagers will get the facility to use their land and property as a financial asset. In lieu of this, he will be able to avail loans from banks and other financial benefits. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP approved the second phase candidates in the presence of PM Modi, today announced possible

The PMO said that from the beginning of this program, about one lakh property owners will be able to download the cards related to their property via SMS link on their mobile phones. After this, the physical distribution of the property card will be done by the respective state governments. These beneficiaries are from 763 villages in six states. These include 346 in Uttar Pradesh, 221 in Haryana, 100 in Maharashtra, 44 in Madhya Pradesh, 50 in Uttarakhand and two villages in Karnataka.

According to the statement, the beneficiaries of all these states except Maharashtra will get physical copies of their property card within a day. There is a provision to collect some amount for property cards in Maharashtra, so it will take a month.

According to the statement of PMO, this is the first time that a large-scale campaign is being launched using modern technology for the benefit of millions of rural property owners. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will also talk to some beneficiaries. Ownership is a scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The Prime Minister started it on April 24 on National Panchayati Day.

The objective of the scheme is to provide property cards with record related rights to the owners of homes in rural areas. According to the statement, the scheme is to be implemented in a phased manner across the country in four years (2020-24). About 6.62 lakh villages will come under its purview.

