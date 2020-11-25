PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new parliament building in December, new parliament will be equipped with digital interface

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament House in the first fortnight of December. Sources told Tuesday that about five statues, including Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar, are likely to be temporarily relocated due to construction work in the Parliament complex and upon completion of the project, these statues will be repositioned at key locations within the new premises. Will be installed. Also Read – PM Modi’s warning- Be cautious, do not have to say anywhere – My kayak is submerged where there was less water

The new building under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project will be constructed near the existing building and is expected to be completed in 21 months of commencement of construction. The Central Vista Redevelopment Project envisages the reconstruction of a new Triangular Parliament House, a Joint Central Secretariat and a three-kilometer long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Although the proposed date for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament House is around December 10, the last date will depend on the time availability of the Prime Minister. As per the plan, the new Parliament House will have separate offices for all MPs, which will be equipped with the latest digital interfaces to create "paperless offices".

The new building will have a grand constitution room, which will showcase India’s democratic heritage. Apart from this, it will have a lounge for MPs, a library, chambers of several committees, catering area and an extensive vehicle parking lot.