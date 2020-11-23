PM Modi to meet with chief ministers of 8 states most affected by Corona, will lockdown again?

PM Modi Meeting On Covid Situations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again meet with Chief Ministers amidst the growing havoc of Corona in the country. Sources said that the meeting will be held on Tuesday through video conferencing. It is being told that this meeting will be held in two phases through digital means. The first phase will include the Chief Ministers of the 8 states where Corona has the maximum havoc at 10 am. After this, the Chief Minister of the remaining states will join this important meeting with the Prime Minister from 12 noon. The strategy of vaccine delivery will be discussed in the afternoon meeting. Let me tell you that Prime Minister Modi has held meetings with states several times till now to review the situation in Corona. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: More than 44 thousand cases – 511 deaths in last 24 hours in the country, the number of corona infects exceeded 91 lakh

Corona virus infection cases across the country have been coming down to 50,000 for the last few days, while cases have increased rapidly in some states. Night curfew has also been imposed in some cities. Along with this, the number of guests in programs like wedding ceremonies has also been fixed. Apart from this, the amount of fine has also been increased for those who do not wear masks. Also Read – These two markets of Delhi closed till November 30 for violation of COVID rules

There are reports that after meeting with the Prime Minister, states can take more strict measures to protect themselves from Kovid. These can also include lockdown or weekend lockdown. Also Read – Third Wave of Corona in Delhi: 121 people killed again in one day, 6746 new cases in 24 hours, worsened situation

There are constant efforts from the Central Government that whenever the vaccine of Corona is available, it can be arranged for its smooth distribution. Currently, 5 vaccines are being prepared in India. Four of these are in the second or third phase of testing, while one is in the first or second phase.

(Input: also from language)