PM Modi to meet Xi Chinfing for the first time after Galvan Valley clash, to participate in SCO’s virtual summit today

PM Narendra Modi to meet China President Xi Jinping at SCO virtual meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping can meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held online on 10 November.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Prime Minister will lead the Indian delegation to the summit on Tuesday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, "The Prime Minister will lead the Indian delegation to the 20th summit of the Council of Heads of Nations of the SCO which will be held in an online format on 10 November." The meeting will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Chinese delegation will be led by President Chinfing. Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the summit of the Council of Heads of State of SCO in a digital manner and will propose to strengthen solidarity, mutual trust, multilateralism and progress of the group countries in the post-Kovid-19 era.

Russia will organize the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit via video link. Russia will also organize a meeting of leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa (BRICS) on 17 November in a digital way.

