PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU Campus today

News Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the capital today. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) gave this information. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present in this unveiling program to be held through video conference.

The statement said that the principles and messages of Swami Vivekananda still show the way to the youth of the country and India is proud that a great person like him born here still inspires crores of people all over the world. According to the statement, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that the ideals of Swami Vivekananda which were relevant in his lifetime are still today.

The statement further said that the Prime Minister has always emphasized that by serving the people and empowering the youth, the country becomes physically, mentally and spiritually empowered and this also increases the country's global credibility. The prosperity and power of India lies in the people here and only by empowering all, will the country achieve the goal of self-reliant India.

