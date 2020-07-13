PM Modi to VC with Sundar Pichai, Google will invest 10 billion dollars in India

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai today discussed many issues through video conference. During this period, Google CEO Pichai has announced the ‘Google for India Digitization Fund’, through which he will invest 75,000 crore rupees or 10 billion dollars in India in next 5 to 7 years. Also Read – Rate of patients recovering from corona in 19 states of the country better than national average: Center

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai today held a video conference over a wide range of issues. Sundar Pichai has now announced 'Google for India Digitization Fund', through which they invested Rs 75,000 Cr or US $ 10 Bn into India over next 5-7 years pic.twitter.com/zlLgvqUDLY – ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

During the conversation, the two also discussed the new work culture emerging during the corona virus epidemic. Modi also shared pictures of this conversation through an online medium. The Prime Minister released several tweets one after the other, saying, “We discussed the challenge in the field of sports due to the global epidemic.” We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber security.

The Prime Minister said, “We had a very fruitful discussion with Sundar Pichai this morning. We discussed many issues, especially during this time there was a discussion about the use of the power of technology in bringing changes in the lives of farmers, youth and entrepreneurs of India. ”

Sundar Pichai is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google LLC. The PM said, we discussed the challenges that the global epidemic has brought. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber security. I am glad to know more about Google’s efforts in many fields, this could be education, education, digital India, advancing digital payments and more.