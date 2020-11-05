PM Modi told global investors – India is the best place for long term investment

New Delhi: Attracting global investors for investment in infrastructure projects in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is the best place for long term investment. Addressing a virtual global economic round table investor conference here, Modi said that India is one of the countries with the lowest rate of corporate tax. Also Read – The President of Nepal honored General MM Narwane with the rank of ‘General of Nepalese Army’

He said, "India is such a place if you want to earn on investment with confidence. If you want a demand with democracy then India is for you. If you want stability with durability then India is one such place. If you want to protect the environment as well as economic growth, India is like that. "

Modi said that India offers diversity along with democracy, demography and demand. Our variety is such that you get a diverse market in the same market. These markets are of different sizes and different tastes. These markets are of different seasons and different levels of development.

The Prime Minister said that the country’s economic growth has the potential to catalyze global economic revival. He said that any achievement of India will have a multifaceted effect on the development and welfare of the world. An official statement said that representatives of more than 20 top pension and sovereign funds from around the world are participating in this conference. These investors are from the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, West Asia, Australia and Singapore. The combined managed assets of these investors are around six thousand billion dollars.

This round table conference has been organized by Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. Modi said on this occasion that India has shown a great deal of courage during the corona virus epidemic. He said, “Whether it is fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability, India has shown a lot of strength during the epidemic.” Strategy is.

On this occasion, Modi also mentioned the recent reforms in the agriculture sector. He said, “Reforms in agriculture have opened up new possibilities of partnership with farmers and India will soon emerge as a major center for agricultural exports. Whatever needs to be done to make India the engine of revival of global economic growth will be done. ”Modi said that India has democracy, young population and along with it there is demand and diversity.