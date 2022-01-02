PM Modi travels in a automotive value Rs 12 crore, so cannot declare to be a fakir: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Sanjay Raut) Mentioned Top Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) Can not declare to be a ‘fakir’ after together with a ‘automotive value Rs 12 crore’ in his convoy. Within the weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Sanjay Raut spoke about former Top Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. (Jawahar Lal Nehru) He used to be praised for at all times the usage of a automotive made in India and for no longer converting his safety team of workers in spite of the risk to the lifetime of former Top Minister Indira Gandhi.Additionally Learn – CM Yogi Adityanath will contest the UP Meeting elections, will he stand from any seat? gave this resolution

The Shiv Sena chief wrote, "On December 28, the media printed an image of a automotive value Rs 12 crore introduced for Top Minister (Narendra) Modi. The one who calls himself a fakir, pradhan sevak, makes use of a automotive made in overseas nations. ."

It's noteworthy that lately the Particular Coverage Workforce (SPG) has incorporated a automotive named Mercedes Maybach S 650 within the Top Minister's convoy. Within the media, the cost of this class of auto is being informed round Rs 12 crore. Then again, executive assets say that the brand new automotive has been introduced instead of the BMW automotive utilized by the top minister because the German corporate has stopped its manufacturing. Sanjay Raut stated that Modi took indigenous projects like 'Make in India' and 'Get started up India' and he's the usage of a overseas made automotive.

Praising Jawaharlal Nehru, the Shiv Sena spokesperson stated that he at all times used an India-made Ambassador automotive after the partition of the rustic in spite of the protection risk. He stated that (former top minister) Indira Gandhi didn't exchange the Sikh safety team of workers who had been posted underneath her coverage after her existence used to be at risk. Raut stated (former top minister) Rajiv Gandhi met the gang in Tamil Nadu in spite of the risk. Sanjay Raut stated, "He (Rajiv Gandhi) must no longer have met with the gang however he did."

At the advice of the Heart to impose curfew at evening in view of the rise within the instances of Kovid-19, the Shiv Sena chief stated that the central executive has imposed such restrictions at evening which is inflicting monetary loss. Sanjay Raut stated that Top Minister Modi, Union House Minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav deal with rallies during which lakhs of other folks collect however the ban is just for not unusual other folks.