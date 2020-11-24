Entertainment

PM Modi trusts Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for all possible help in dealing with cyclone ‘Nivar’

November 24, 2020
Cyclone nivar latest news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday to review preparations to deal with the cyclone ‘Prevention’. Along with this, he assured all possible help from the center. Also Read – Know what issues were discussed in the meeting with PM’s Chief Ministers on the Corona crisis

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “ In the wake of the cyclone prevention, we talked to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. He assured them of all possible help from the center. I wish for the safety and well being of the people living in the affected areas. ‘

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cyclone ‘Navaran’ in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Tuesday and Thursday. Due to the low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal, many districts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall last night. This morning the monsoon pressure was concentrated at 470 km southeast of Chennai and 440 km southeast of Puducherry. According to IMD, it can turn into a cyclone today.

