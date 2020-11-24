PM Modi trusts Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for all possible help in dealing with cyclone ‘Nivar’

Cyclone nivar latest news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday to review preparations to deal with the cyclone ‘Prevention’. Along with this, he assured all possible help from the center. Also Read – Know what issues were discussed in the meeting with PM’s Chief Ministers on the Corona crisis

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the center. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas. Also Read – PM Modi Meetings with CMs: Kejriwal speaks to PM- Corona in Delhi worsens situation, reserve 1000 ICU beds in central hospitals – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020 Also Read – Cyclone Nivar: Fast growing cyclonic storm prevention, may cause massive destruction in these states, see VIDEO

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “ In the wake of the cyclone prevention, we talked to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. He assured them of all possible help from the center. I wish for the safety and well being of the people living in the affected areas. ‘

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cyclone ‘Navaran’ in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Tuesday and Thursday. Due to the low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal, many districts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall last night. This morning the monsoon pressure was concentrated at 470 km southeast of Chennai and 440 km southeast of Puducherry. According to IMD, it can turn into a cyclone today.

(input language)