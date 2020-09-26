PM Modi trusts the world – India’s vaccine production capacity will lift the whole humanity out of this crisis

United Nations: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the role of the United Nations in dealing with the Kovid-19 pandemic and assured the global community that India’s vaccine production and vaccine delivery capacity to lift the entire humanity out of this crisis Will work Also Read – The application process for Haj 2021 will start soon, waiting for Saudi Arabia guidelines

Addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Modi asked, “For the last 8-9 months, the whole world is struggling with the Kovid-19 global epidemic. Where is the United Nations in its efforts to combat this global epidemic? Where is an effective response? ”Raising this question, Modi said that changes in the United Nations reactions, changes in systems, changes in form, today is the need of the hour. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi Full speech at UNGA: PM Modi said- How long will India be kept away from the decision-making structure of the United Nations?

Modi said that in this difficult time of the pandemic, India sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. He said, “Today, as the world’s largest vaccine producing country, I want to give one more assurance to the global community. India’s vaccine production and vaccine delivery capacity will be useful to bring humanity out of this crisis. ” Also Read – Talks between PM Modi and Rajapaksa, India said – minority Tamils ​​should be in power

So far, 32 million population of the world has been affected by the Kovid epidemic and more than 9.9 lakh people have lost their lives worldwide. About 6 million people have been infected by this epidemic in India and 93,000 people have lost their lives.

Prime Minister Modi questioned the UN’s response against the Kovid epidemic at a time when US President Donald Trump has been critical of the World Health Organization’s role in the epidemic. Only last week, he alleged that China is controlling the world’s highest health institution.

Modi said that India is in the third round of clinical trial of corona virus vaccine. He said, “We will use the reputation of being the largest democracy in the world and its experience for world interest.” Our path is from Janakalyan to Jagakalyan. The voice of India will always rise for peace, security, and prosperity. “

(input language)