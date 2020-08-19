PM Modi tweeted – National recruitment agency will prove to be a boon for youth seeking jobs

new Delhi : The central government has given very good news for the youth looking for jobs. The proposal for the formation of the National Recruitment Agency has been approved in the meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. After this approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) has tweeted and congratulated that the National Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youth. Also Read – What is National Recruitment Agency, how will it work? Learn the salient features of NRA

PM Modi wrote in his tweet that through the Common Eligibility Test, the need for many tests will be over and resources will be saved over time. This will also promote transparency. Also Read – Approval of privatization of three airports, presents to sugarcane farmers – Modi cabinet’s big decisions

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the cabinet held on Wednesday that the cabinet has approved the National Recruitment Agency, under which the common eligibility test will benefit the youth looking for jobs. Also Read – National Recruitment Agency Approved: Now one agency in the country for government job – one exam, SSC, Railways, Bank examinations under this also

At the same time, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the merit list of the Common Entrance Test will be valid for 3 years. During this time, candidates will be able to apply for jobs in different sectors according to their qualification and priority. This is a historical reform. This will make recruitment, selection and job placement easier.

After the approval of this proposal, now there will be a test twice a year and one thousand test centers will be built. These test centers will be built in the district headquarters. But now age will not be relaxed. The fee concession will remain the same. Under this, the examinations will be in 12 languages. Explain that the headquarters of the National Recruitment Agency will be Delhi. After this, students will also save money from the examination, they will not have to sunbathe much.

Explain that for the job, youths have to take a lot of exams. There are 20 recruitment agencies all over the country, out of which only 3 agencies have their examinations done in such a manner, in such a situation, youths have to go to many places to take the exam for every agency.