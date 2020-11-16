PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Peace’ on 151st birth anniversary of Jainacharya Vallabh Surishwar Ji Maharaj

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’ instituted in his honor on the 151st birth anniversary of Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji Maharaj. This 151-inch-high statue made of Ashtadhatu has been installed in the Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra at Jetpura in Pali district of Rajasthan. Also Read – VIDEO: PM Modi rides tank in Logewala border post adjoining Pakistan

After unveiling the 'Statue of Peace' through a video conference, Prime Minister Modi said that it was his privilege that the country gave him the opportunity to launch Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's world's highest 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, Gujarat. Diya and today he also got the privilege of unveiling Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh's 'Statue of Peace'.

He said that India has always shown the whole world and humanity the path of peace, non-violence and fraternity and these are the messages whose inspiration the world gets from India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the ‘Statue of Peace’ in Pali, Rajasthan to mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, via video link. pic.twitter.com/oKyJyiMvl7 – ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

He said, “For this guidance, the world is once again looking towards India. If you look at the history of India, you will feel whenever India needs inner light, some sun has risen from the saint tradition. Some big saint has been in our country in every period, who has given direction to the society in view of that period. Acharya Vijay Vallabh ji was such a saint. “

Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji Maharaj, born in the year 1870, selflessly spent his life as a Jain saint to propagate the message of Lord Mahavira. He worked continuously for the betterment of the common people, for the spread of education, for the elimination of social evils.

He also wrote inspirational literature like poems, essays and devotional works. He made an active contribution to the freedom movement and promoted Swadeshi.

Under the inspiration of Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji Maharaj, more than 50 educational institutions including schools, colleges and study centers are working in many states. The statue being installed in his honor has been named Shanti Pratima. Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Ji Maharaj died in 1954.