PM Modi Visit: PM Modi arrives at Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad to review Corona vaccine

new Delhi: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In the last 24 hours, more than 41 thousand cases of corona have been reported. The people of the country are now eagerly waiting for the Corona vaccine. Meanwhile, today PM Narendra Modi will reach three big Kovid vaccine centers in the country. In the first leg of his tour, PM Modi has reached Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad.

At the Zydus Biotech Park, PM Modi will meet the team of scientists and doctors working on the corona vaccine and report on the progress of the vaccine. With this, they will take information about how many days it may take for the vaccine to arrive.