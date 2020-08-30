PM Modi will address the country today through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, can talk on these issues

Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will address the country at 11 am today. This will be the 68th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat Program’. On August 18, Prime Minister Modi appealed to people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of their monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Also Read – Congress MP from Corona passed away, many leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi expressed grief

Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/PuaZEqmT78 Also Read – Sub-inspector running 65 KM against transfer posted comment against PM and CM, case registered – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020 Also Read – Jan Dhan Yojana foundation of poverty alleviation initiative: PM Modi

Earlier, in the 67th edition of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ program, PM Modi attacked Pakistan fiercely. Along with this, PM also appealed to the youth to share the stories of the valor of the soldiers during the Kargil war.

Last time, Prime Minister Modi told the countrymen that the threat of corona has not been averted. We need to be very vigilant. At a time when a record number of cases are being filed. PM Modi can talk again on Corona and Unlock-4 today. Along with this, PM Modi can also talk about NEET and JEE examination.

In the last address, referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi had said that what Atal ji had said to the Red Fort at the time of Kargil war is very relevant for all of us. Atal ji then reminded the nation of a mantra of Gandhiji.

The mantra of Mahatma Gandhi was – if anyone has a dilemma about what to do, what not to do, then he should think about India’s poorest and helpless person. He should think whether what he is going to do will benefit the person or not. PM Modi said- Atal ji had said that, Kargil war has given us a second mantra – this mantra was that, before taking any important decision, let us think, whether our move, that soldier’s It is with respect that he sacrificed his life in those inaccessible hills. “

(Input: ANI)