PM Modi will do ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the countrymen at 11 am today

July 26, 2020
new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country at 11 am on Sunday through his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. PM Modi has written on Twitter. ”Do tune in tomorrow, 26 th july, at 11AM. #Mannkibaat. ” Also Read – Large presence of ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka, Al-Qaeda plotting attack in India: UN report

Let me tell you that on 11 July, PM Modi tweeted, I am sure that you will know about the inspiring anecdotes, how collective efforts have brought positive changes. You definitely know how these steps have changed the lives of many people. Please share this month’s mind, which will be on 26th.

Last month, PM Modi said on June 28 that there should be any number of challenges, but the history of our country shows that India has always won them.

