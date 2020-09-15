PM Modi will give big gift to Bihar, 86-year-old dream will be fulfilled on September 18, train will run on Mahasetu

Kosi Rail Mahasetu: The dream of Kosi and Mithilanchal people in Bihar is going to be fulfilled after 86 years. After the successful trial of the train on the Rail Mahasetu built on the Kosi river, now trains will start running from this Mahasetu soon. Along with Rail Mahasetu in the hands of PM Narendra Modi, the inauguration of the Asanpur Kupaha section from Saraigad is going to be inaugurated on September 18. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi will gift to Bihar, 7 projects to be inaugurated today

PM Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate Kosi Mahasetu on 18 September through video conferencing. According to Saraswati Chandra, Senior DCM, Samastipur Railway Division, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kosi Mahasetu through video conferencing. In addition, a train will also be sent between Saraigarh to Asanpur Kupha. This will now connect Mithilanchal to Kosi region.

As soon as this railway bridge starts, the distance of 298 km from Nirmali to Saraigad will be reduced to just 22 km. At present, people have to travel 298 km via Darbhanga-Samastipur-Khagaria-Mansi-Saharsa for the journey from Nirmali to Saraigad. Testing of trains on this new bridge has been done in the month of June itself.

As soon as the trains start operating from this Mahasetu, the people of the backward and remote villages of North Bihar will have a dream of almost 90 years and they will now be able to travel by train easily. The construction of this two-kilometer long Kosi Mahasetu was started on 6 June 2003. At that time former Prime Minister of the country Atal Bihari Vaipayee laid the foundation stone of this project. The cost of this project is about 516 crores.

Along with this, the train will also be sent between Saraigarh to Asanpur Kupha. Actually, the railways have already approved the operation of trains on the Kosi Mahasetu rail bridge. The train will be able to run at a speed of 80 km per hour on the Kosi Mahasetu Bridge. This is very good news for the people of Kosi and Mithilanchal in Bihar.